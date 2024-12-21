Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 72819852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Trading Up 4.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.04.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
Alba Mineral Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It primarily explores for gold, graphite, ilmenite, and iron ore deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Clogau Gold, and the Gwynfynydd Gold Mine projects located in Wales; and the Thule Black Sands, the Amitsoq Graphite project, and the Melville Bay Iron project located in Greenland.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alba Mineral Resources
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.