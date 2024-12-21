Allianz (FRA:ALV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €278.31 ($289.91) and traded as high as €301.10 ($313.65). Allianz shares last traded at €297.60 ($310.00), with a volume of 753,449 shares changing hands.
Allianz Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €294.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €278.64.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allianz
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.