Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn Sells 1,757 Shares

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2024

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Free Report) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $132,495.37. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 959,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,369,167.16. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ambarella Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AMBA opened at $70.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $81.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ambarella by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,924,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,536,000 after buying an additional 47,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,091,000 after acquiring an additional 94,257 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ambarella by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,332,000 after purchasing an additional 61,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ambarella by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 862,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 355,078 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.