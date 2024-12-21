Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 482 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $36,347.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,799.46. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Christopher Day sold 929 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $70,046.60.

On Monday, December 2nd, Christopher Day sold 1,278 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $91,517.58.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Christopher Day sold 2,904 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $168,432.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $81.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 389.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 6,014.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

