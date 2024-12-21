Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Amdocs Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $87.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.75. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

