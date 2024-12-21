Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 55.43 ($0.70), with a volume of 371193 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.50 ($0.68).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £168.36 million and a PE ratio of 325.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.74.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,117.65%.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Further Reading

