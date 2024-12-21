American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Sells $141,590.07 in Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) Director James G. Davis sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $141,590.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,548.52. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMWD traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $80.20. 734,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,186. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $106.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.82.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMWD. Loop Capital reduced their price target on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

