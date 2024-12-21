American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Director Sells $141,590.07 in Stock

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) Director James G. Davis sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $141,590.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,548.52. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
American Woodmark Stock Performance
AMWD traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $80.20. 734,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,186. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $106.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.82.
American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMWD. Loop Capital reduced their price target on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.
American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.
