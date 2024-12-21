Anthony Bacos Sells 16,720 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Bacos sold 16,720 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $77,079.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 913,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,364.82. This trade represents a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.99. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $318.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.88 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SFIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 13,734,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,731,000 after buying an additional 4,460,668 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stitch Fix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,432,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 465,900 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 34.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 864,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 83,220 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

