Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Shares Up 50% – Still a Buy?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 50% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 170,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 285,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

