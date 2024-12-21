Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Stock Price Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) traded up 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 170,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 285,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.
Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.
