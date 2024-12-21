Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Up 50% – What’s Next?

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report) shot up 50% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 170,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 285,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

About Arctic Star Exploration

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

