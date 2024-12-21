Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Major Shareholder S Corp Gable Sells 38,739 Shares

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 38,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $969,637.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,111,738 shares in the company, valued at $77,886,802.14. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

S Corp Gable also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, S Corp Gable sold 57,731 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,475,027.05.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Aris Water Solutions stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 683,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 80,490 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 32.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 139,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 523,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ARIS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. US Capital Advisors cut Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aris Water Solutions

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.