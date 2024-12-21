Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Director Saiyed Atiq Raza Sells 12,166 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) Director Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 12,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $122,511.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 731,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,809.20. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Saiyed Atiq Raza also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 11th, Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 2,400 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $24,024.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
