Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR) Stock Price Down 18% – Here’s Why

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 18% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.96. 1,350,962 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 775% from the average session volume of 154,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

About Avenir Wellness Solutions

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc, engages in the development of nutraceutical formulation and delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve efficacy and enhance wellness. It provides its products in beauty, health and wellness, and pet care categories under the Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips brand names.

