Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Down 5.4% – What’s Next?

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 78,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 127,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Aztec Minerals Trading Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$21.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

