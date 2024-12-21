B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 461 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 60.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $149.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.86 and its 200-day moving average is $193.47.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte acquired 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.89 per share, for a total transaction of $134,220.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,135,871.08. The trade was a 0.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLED. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.71.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

