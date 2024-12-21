B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 84.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $52.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 276.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Cameco Increases Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Cameco’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCJ

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.