B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,079 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3,329.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 551,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,420,000 after acquiring an additional 535,334 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1,008.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 154,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 140,481 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 100.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 141,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 70,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period.

Shares of BST opened at $36.46 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

