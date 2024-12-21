B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

DMXF stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.70. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

