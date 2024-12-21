Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKR. Atb Cap Markets lowered Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.3 %

BKR opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.20%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 811,711 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 442.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.