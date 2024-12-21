Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.35 and last traded at $41.35. 7,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 14,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.44.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $157.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49.

Get Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

About Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF

The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.