Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Shares Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 375 ($4.71) and last traded at GBX 375 ($4.71). 514,220 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 112,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386 ($4.85).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,678.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 375 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 368.92.

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services in Cyprus, Greece, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Romania, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Israel, and internationally. The company offers current, demand, savings, sight, quick, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, and business and business premises loans; and trade finance facilities, Escrow, and project finance services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

