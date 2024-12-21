Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Trading 0.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$8.88 and last traded at C$8.88. 1,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.81.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.30.

Bank of Ireland Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

