Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Bank of South Carolina has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. Bank of South Carolina has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $15.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of South Carolina in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

