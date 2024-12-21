Better Choice Company Inc. Holds 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Better Choice Company Inc. recently conducted its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 18, 2024, to address various proposals. The meeting, which saw 60.70% of the outstanding common stock represented, aimed to vote on critical matters outlined in the definitive proxy statement issued on November 5, 2024.

Get alerts:

In the meeting, the following outcomes were achieved:

1. **Election of Directors:** All listed individuals were duly elected as directors to serve on the Company’s board until the 2024 annual meeting or until successors are chosen. The voting results are as follows:– Lionel F. Conacher had 775,232 votes for, 2,484 against, 6,538 abstentions, and 323,754 broker non-votes.– Kent Cunningham received 783,118 votes for, 876 against, 260 abstentions, and 323,754 broker non-votes.– Gil Fronzaglia gathered 754,451 votes for, 29,543 against, 260 abstentions, and 323,754 broker non-votes.– John M. Word III accrued 748,864 votes for, 32,782 against, 2,608 abstentions, and 323,754 broker non-votes.– Michael Young secured 760,247 votes for, 23,756 against, 251 abstentions, and 323,754 broker non-votes.

2. **Ratification of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm:** Shareholders ratified Marcum LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The votes were 1,104,732 for, 540 against, and 2,736 abstaining.

3. **Approval of Executive Officers’ Compensation:** The compensation of the named executive officers was approved on a non-binding basis. The voting results showed 744,227 votes for, 39,588 against, 439 abstentions, and 323,754 broker non-votes.

The Company is now set to progress based on the decisions taken during the Annual Meeting, reflecting the engagement and choices of its shareholders. ENDOFARTICLE

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Better Choice’s 8K filing here.

Better Choice Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

Featured Articles