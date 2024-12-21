Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $38.75 Average PT from Analysts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCYC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stephens started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $71,499.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,032.64. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, with a total value of $7,670,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,995,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,327,503.16. The trade was a 5.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,840 shares of company stock valued at $259,128. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 1,438.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 899,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 841,299 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,168,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,028,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,850,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,887,000 after purchasing an additional 327,089 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCYC stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

