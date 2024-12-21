BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.020-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $517.0 million-$526.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $603.1 million. BlackBerry also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $2.80 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

BlackBerry Stock Up 23.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.43. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,962.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,226.37. This trade represents a 33.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

