BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.02)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.020-0.000 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

NYSE BB opened at $3.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.43. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.89.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $37,962.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,226.37. This represents a 33.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

