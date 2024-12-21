Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on December 31st

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 13th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BGB stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

