Blink Charging Welcomes Martha J. Crawford to Board of Directors

Bowie, Maryland – Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) has announced the election of Martha J. Crawford to its Board of Directors, effective December 12, 2024. With an extensive background in international business and technological innovation, Dr. Crawford is poised to bring valuable expertise to the company.

Aged 57, Dr. Crawford currently holds the position of Operating Partner at Macquarie Asset Management, a leading private equity fund specializing in environmental infrastructure investments. Her previous roles include teaching corporate governance and energy innovation at Harvard Business School and serving as the Dean of the Jack Welch College of Business & Technology at Sacred Heart University.

Having resided in Paris, France from 1997 to 2016, Dr. Crawford held key positions in environmental organizations and multinational corporations, contributing significantly to sectors such as industrial gases, decarbonization technologies, and renewable energies. She has also served on the boards of various multinational companies, demonstrating her extensive experience in governance and sustainability.

Dr. Crawford’s educational background includes an MS and Ph.D. in environmental engineering from Harvard University, an M.B.A. from the French Collège des Ingénieurs, and an Executive Certificate in Private Equity and Venture Capital from Columbia Business School.

Notably, Dr. Crawford has had no prior transactions with Blink Charging, nor are there any ongoing or proposed transactions requiring disclosure under Regulation S-K. Her election to the Board of Directors was the result of merit, with no underlying arrangements or relationships that could compromise her independence.

The Nasdaq Stock Market listing rules dictate that Dr. Crawford is deemed “independent,” as confirmed by the company’s Board of Directors. Following her appointment, Blink Charging’s board now consists of seven members.

In accordance with the regulatory requirements, the company has filed the necessary Cover Page Interactive Data File exhibit as part of this current report.

Signed on December 18, 2024, by Blink Charging Co.’s Chief Executive Officer, Brendan S. Jones, this latest addition to the board marks a strategic move for Blink Charging as it continues its commitment to excellence and innovation in the electric vehicle charging industry.

