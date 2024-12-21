Blue Star Foods Corp. Holds Annual Meeting, Reports Voting Results

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) conducted its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 16, 2024. At the meeting, 2,194,538 shares of the company’s common stock were represented by proxy out of a total of 5,034,870 shares outstanding and entitled to vote. Shareholders voted on several proposals, the details of which are outlined below.

Firstly, in Proposal 1, which was for the election of directors, the following individuals were elected to serve on Blue Star Foods Corp.’s Board of Directors until the annual meeting of stockholders for fiscal year 2026:

– John Keeler: 1,022,323 votes “For,” 87,054 votes “Withheld,” and 1,085,163 broker non-votes.– Nubar Herian: 1,020,292 votes “For,” 89,085 votes “Withheld,” and 1,085,163 broker non-votes.– Jeffrey Guzy: 1,014,676 votes “For,” 94,701 votes “Withheld,” and 1,085,163 broker non-votes.– Timothy McLellan: 1,021,276 votes “For,” 88,100 votes “Withheld,” and 1,085,163 broker non-votes.– Trond Ringstad: 1,021,003 votes “For,” 88,374 votes “Withheld,” and 1,085,163 broker non-votes.

In Proposal 2, the Share Issuance Proposal, shareholders approved the issuance of shares in a non-public offering where the maximum number of shares of Common Stock to be issued may exceed 20% of the Company’s issued and outstanding capital stock, as required by Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635.

The Stock Split Proposal (Proposal 3) was also approved. The proposal aimed to effect a reverse stock split of the Common Stock, with the exact ratio to be determined by the company’s Board of Directors in its sole discretion.

Lastly, Proposal 4 concerning the Ratification of Appointment of Auditors was approved. The appointment of MaloneBailey, LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, was ratified.

No other proposals were voted on at the meeting. The report was signed on behalf of Blue Star Foods Corp. by John Keeler, the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, on December 19, 2024.

