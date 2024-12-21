BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $580.56, but opened at $621.30. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $613.88, with a volume of 225,396 shares changing hands.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $511.38 and a 200 day moving average of $445.93. The company has a market cap of $448.49 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Stories

