Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.54 and last traded at $28.54, with a volume of 879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Bouygues Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.63.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

See Also

