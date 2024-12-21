Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Senior Officer Acquires C$65,036.40 in Stock

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Jeffrey Bressler acquired 12,000 shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$65,036.40.

Robert Jeffrey Bressler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Robert Jeffrey Bressler purchased 13,000 shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,271.40.

On Monday, December 9th, Robert Jeffrey Bressler acquired 1,850 shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.76 per share, with a total value of C$8,800.19.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) stock opened at C$2.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.41. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.15 and a 12-month high of C$2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94.

About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

