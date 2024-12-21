BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.381 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.
BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
DVAL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.50. 4,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.14. BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $15.07.
About BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF
