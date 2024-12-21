Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 147896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Bridgestone Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgestone Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

