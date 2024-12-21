BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$82.81 and traded as low as C$72.59. BRP shares last traded at C$74.46, with a volume of 313,557 shares.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BRP from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BRP from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on BRP from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$92.00 to C$82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.83.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.
