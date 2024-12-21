BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 82000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

BTU Metals Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 26.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

About BTU Metals

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

