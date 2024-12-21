BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) versus XPO (NYSE:XPO) Financial Review

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) and BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for XPO and BW LPG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO 1 0 15 0 2.88 BW LPG 0 0 0 0 0.00

XPO presently has a consensus price target of $147.31, suggesting a potential upside of 8.92%. Given XPO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe XPO is more favorable than BW LPG.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO 4.57% 31.16% 5.82% BW LPG N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares XPO and BW LPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

97.7% of XPO shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of XPO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XPO and BW LPG”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO $8.09 billion 1.95 $189.00 million $3.09 43.77 BW LPG $3.51 billion 0.38 N/A N/A N/A

XPO has higher revenue and earnings than BW LPG.

Summary

XPO beats BW LPG on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services. This segment also offers cross-border U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean, as well as engages in the operation of trailer manufacturing. The European Transportation segment offers dedicated truckload, LTL, truck brokerage, managed transportation, last mile, freight forwarding and multimodal solutions, such as road-rail and road-short sea combinations. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as industrial and manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, logistics and transportation, and consumer goods. The company was formerly known as XPO Logistics, Inc. and changed its name to XPO, Inc. in December 2022. XPO, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services. It owns and operates LPG vessels and a fleet of very large gas carriers. The company was formerly known as BW Gas LPG Holding Limited and changed its name to BW LPG Limited in September 2013. BW LPG Limited was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

