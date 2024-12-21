BWS Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR)

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.50 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Immersion Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.57. Immersion has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $293.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 16th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.68. Immersion had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 40.62%. Analysts expect that Immersion will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immersion

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMR. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Immersion during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Articles

