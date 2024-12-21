Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Shares Up 10.9% – What’s Next?

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) shot up 10.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.72 and last traded at $29.21. 136,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 341,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYRN shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Byrna Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $672.73 million, a PE ratio of 328.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 million. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Byrna Technologies

In other news, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $45,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,348,169.14. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laurilee Kearnes purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100. This trade represents a 400.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Byrna Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

