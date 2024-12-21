Cambria Trinity ETF Plans Dividend of $0.12 (BATS:TRTY)

Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BATS TRTY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,915 shares. The company has a market cap of $106.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.94.

About Cambria Trinity ETF

The Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds with exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equity, fixed income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

