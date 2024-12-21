Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 295,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 99,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canada One Mining Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$911,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.
Canada One Mining Company Profile
Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.
