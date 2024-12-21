Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Trading Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 295,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 99,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Canada One Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$911,600.00, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.20.
Canada One Mining Company Profile
Canada One Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral deposits in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for and discovery of battery metal deposit. It owns 100% interests in the Copper Dome project contiguous to the Copper Mountain Mine in British Columbia is the company's flagship project.
