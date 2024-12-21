Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Evercore ISI

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by Evercore ISI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNR. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$179.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$171.07.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

Shares of CNR traded up C$0.47 on Thursday, hitting C$145.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$153.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$158.16. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34.

In other news, Director Tracy Robinson purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$147.99 per share, with a total value of C$488,380.20. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$157.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,539.88. Insiders bought 6,629 shares of company stock worth $1,003,190 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.