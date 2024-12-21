Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements Sells 15,657 Shares

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 15,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.30, for a total transaction of C$1,664,359.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.5 %

CP stock opened at C$103.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$107.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$109.60. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of C$101.76 and a 12 month high of C$123.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup set a C$97.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$132.00 to C$131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$121.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

