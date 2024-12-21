Carl C. Icahn Acquires 6,202 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 6,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.22 per share, with a total value of $460,312.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 162,457 shares in the company, valued at $12,057,558.54. This trade represents a 3.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CVR Partners Price Performance

Shares of CVR Partners stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $74.21. 21,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,600. CVR Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $88.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVR Partners

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Partners

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.