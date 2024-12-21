Carlisle Companies’ (CSL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $495.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior target price of $505.00.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $378.27 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $297.25 and a twelve month high of $481.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $441.84 and its 200 day moving average is $425.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 100,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,242,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,177,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $566,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

