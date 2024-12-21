Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,641,000 after purchasing an additional 218,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after buying an additional 102,436 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 338,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,170,000 after buying an additional 41,766 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after acquiring an additional 268,685 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,623.94. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 price target (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

CSL opened at $378.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $441.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $297.25 and a one year high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.15%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

