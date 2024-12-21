Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival Co. & updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.000-0.000 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.700-1.700 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Stories

